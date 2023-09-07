Open Menu

Man Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 04:31 PM

Man allegedly commits suicide over domestic issue

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree over a domestic dispute in the Kot Addu area.

According to rescue officials, the control room received a call from sub-inspector Manzoor and told that a person had committed suicide over a domestic dispute.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team rushed to the spot and informed that there was a body hanging from a tree.

The team covered the body with a sheet and shifted it to the Tehsil headquarters hospital for an autopsy in the presence of police.

The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Abdul Majeed, s/o Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Kot Addu.

The police concerned were busy in the investigation.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Man Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social ..

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

35 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar en ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar energy financing programme

35 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with European Commission Presi ..

UAE President meets with European Commission President

35 minutes ago
 IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

3 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

3 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

4 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

5 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan