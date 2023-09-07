Man allegedly commits suicide over domestic issue

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree over a domestic dispute in the Kot Addu area.

According to rescue officials, the control room received a call from sub-inspector Manzoor and told that a person had committed suicide over a domestic dispute.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team rushed to the spot and informed that there was a body hanging from a tree.

The team covered the body with a sheet and shifted it to the Tehsil headquarters hospital for an autopsy in the presence of police.

The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Abdul Majeed, s/o Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Kot Addu.

The police concerned were busy in the investigation.