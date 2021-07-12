UrduPoint.com
Man Allegedly Crushed To Death By Police Van

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Man allegedly crushed to death by police van

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A 60-year old man was crushed to death while his son sustained injuries allegedly by the hit of a police van here in premises of Daira Din Panah police station on Monday.

According to police sources, police received information about two dacoits escaping from the scene on a motorcycle after a dacoity bid. The police team led by Sub-Inspector Siddique Gujjar, started chasing the dacoits when suddenly, the police van hit the motorcycle. Resultantly, 60-year old Sarfraz died on the spot while his son Naeem sustained injuries.

The injured Naeem said that his father had a dispute with neighbors over some issues for the last few years.

He alleged that police has deliberately killed his father as per the desire of their rival party.

However, taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal suspended the driver of the van and Sub-Inspector Siddique Gujjar while a case has also been registered against the driver, police sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a teenaged boy was also crushed to death by the hit of a car of Station House Officer (SHO) Daira Din Panah police station Aziz Ullah about two months ago.

