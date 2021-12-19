UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Dies In In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Man allegedly dies in in police custody

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A young man allegedly died in police custody at Rahuki police station here on Sunday.

The bereaved family has accused the Station House Officer Iqbal Abbassi and some other cops for the alleged killing.

DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah immediately took notice of the incident and directed the SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Saddozai to submit the incident report.

A police official, requesting anonymity, informed that SHO Abbassi and other accused policemen were not seen in the station as soon as word about the death of 25 years old Hanif Katiar, a resident of Tando Allahyar district, circulated.

Reportedly, the DSP Tandojam Subdivision Ali Raza Lashari visited the PS Rahuki after he was informed about the death and he later shifted the dead body to the Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

Katiari's family also reached the hospital and held a protest demonstration against the police, demanding arrest and punishment for the accused SHO.

Later the SSP Hyderabad held a meeting with the family and assured them that an impartial probe would be conducted and the accused policemen would be nominated in the FIR.

The Rahuki police later registered an FIR on the complaint of Insaf Katiar, brother.

He stated that he and his brother left their home, located in a village in Jhando Mari taluka of Tando Allahyar district, on December 18, 2021, to sell their livestock in a cattle market in Tando Adam, Sanghar district.

He added that they sold their livestock in that market and were leaving the market when SHO Abbassi, three other policemen and two other unknown persons in civilian dress, stopped them.

He alleged that they later started beating Katiar and took him away in a private car.

According to him, at around 10 am on Sunday they were informed about the death of Katiar and that his body had been shifted to the LUH.

