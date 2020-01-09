Man allegedly involved in sexual assault on 7 years old girl nabbed

Man allegedly involved in sexually abusing 7 years old girl in Lahore has been arrested

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Man allegedly involved in sexually abusing 7 years old girl in Lahore has been arrested.As per media reports, accused assaulted sexually 7 years old girl in Lahore while it can be seen CCTV footage on abduction of girl that accused takes the girl to deserted house.

According to Police spokesman that accused Naeem kidnapped the girl on the inducement of payment of cash money and sexually abused her in deserted house.