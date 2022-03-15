UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Killed By A Land Lord In A Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was allegedly killed by a landlord when his trolley hit the donkey cart while passing on the road in Chak no.445/EB near Burewala on Tuesday.

According to Police sources,the victim identified as Rashid Khokher was heading to Burewala on tractor trolley when his tractor trolley collided with donkey cart of the alleged killer named Zia Doger, who along with his companions had beaten Rashid Khokher with clubs.

Resultantly,Rashid sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to (DHQ) for necessary legal formalities,while police registered the case against the alleged killer and his accomplices under section 302 and started raids to arrest them.

