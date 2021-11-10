Man allegedly killed by armed outlaws firing over dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a citizen over some dispute near Gardezi Morr, Bahawalpur road here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a citizen over some dispute near Gardezi Morr, Bahawalpur road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a citizen namely Chuadhary Anwar s/o Sadiq was going somewhere when armed outlaws opened fire on him at Bahawalpur road.

As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police concerned was busy in investigation into the incident.