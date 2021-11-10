UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Killed By Armed Outlaws Firing Over Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

Man allegedly killed by armed outlaws firing over dispute

The armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a citizen over some dispute near Gardezi Morr, Bahawalpur road here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a citizen over some dispute near Gardezi Morr, Bahawalpur road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a citizen namely Chuadhary Anwar s/o Sadiq was going somewhere when armed outlaws opened fire on him at Bahawalpur road.

As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police concerned was busy in investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Died Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

36 seconds ago
 Govt gives another chance to opp for talks on elec ..

Govt gives another chance to opp for talks on electoral laws: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly fall as inflation concerns return to ..

Stocks mostly fall as inflation concerns return to fore

2 minutes ago
 Swedish PM Lofven tenders resignation: official

Swedish PM Lofven tenders resignation: official

2 minutes ago
 Opposition afraid of using EVM in elections: Shibl ..

Opposition afraid of using EVM in elections: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 UN to Continue Operation in Ethiopia After Employe ..

UN to Continue Operation in Ethiopia After Employees' Detention - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.