Man allegedly killed by firing of armed outlaws

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a man near at Chak No 105/10-R early morning today.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 65 years old person namely Muhammad Jameel s/o Abdul Rehman resident of 105/10-R was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when armed outlaws opened fire on him.

As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to police concerned.

The cause of firing could not be ascertained yet.

APP /slm-sak9:15 hrs