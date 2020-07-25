UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Allegedly Killed By Firing Of Armed Outlaws

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Man allegedly killed by firing of armed outlaws

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Armed outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a man near at Chak No 105/10-R early morning today.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 65 years old person namely Muhammad Jameel s/o Abdul Rehman resident of 105/10-R was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when armed outlaws opened fire on him.

As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to police concerned.

The cause of firing could not be ascertained yet.

APP /slm-sak9:15 hrs

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Died Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

10 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

9 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

9 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

9 hours ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.