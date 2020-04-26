UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Allegedly Killed Father In Law Over Some Domestic Issue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Man allegedly killed father in law over some domestic issue

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :A person allegedly killed his father in law over some domestic dispute at Mochi Wala Adda Bun Bosan on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, there was dispute of a person with his father in law and they started to quarrel and son in law killed father in law with sharp edge weapon.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.

APP /sak1525 hrs

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

14 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

15 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

15 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.