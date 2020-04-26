Man allegedly killed father in law over some domestic issue

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :A person allegedly killed his father in law over some domestic dispute at Mochi Wala Adda Bun Bosan on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, there was dispute of a person with his father in law and they started to quarrel and son in law killed father in law with sharp edge weapon.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.

