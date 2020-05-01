Man allegedly killed his cousin over petty issue in Muzaffargarh

An outlaw allegedly killed his cousin over petty issue of passing tractor from his land at Basti Jehan Khan Mahmood Kot town

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :An outlaw allegedly killed his cousin over petty issue of passing tractor from his land at Basti Jehan Khan Mahmood Kot town.

According to details, Safdar Hussain Shah tried to pass tractor trolley from his cousin Sarfraz Hussain Shah's land on which they started brawl.

Sarfraz Shah felt angry and intercepted his cousin Safdar Hussain when he was going to mosque for offering prayer after Iftari and killed him with sharp edge weapon and fled away from the crime scene.

Mahmood Kot police registered the case against the accused and started search of him.