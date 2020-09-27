Man allegedly kills brother in law

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A man allegedly killed his brother in law at Chowk Parmat in Tehsil Jatoe.

According to brother of the slain person namely Nazar Hussain, his brother Ajmal got married to a woman identified as Zareena Bibi, after his own choice, 10 year ago. However, the brother of the woman namely Hazoor Bukhash was not happy on this marriage.

After few months of marriage, the both family forged friendly relationships. However, on Sunday morning, Hazoor Bukhash allegedly killed Ajmal with sharp edged weapon. He also tried to strangulate his married sister Zareena Bibi. Luckily, she survived.

The alleged outlaw managed to escape from the crime scene. Police concerned is investigating the incident. The dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital Jatoe for autopsy.