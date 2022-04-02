UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Kills Brother's Wife Over Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Man allegedly kills brother's wife over land dispute

A person allegedly opened fire and killed his brother's wife over land dispute near grid station Vehari road here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :A person allegedly opened fire and killed his brother's wife over land dispute near grid station Vehari road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, an outlaw had land dispute with his brother's wife namely Naseem Bibi w/o Faiz Nabi Qasim resident of Zikriya town on which he opened fire and killer her near at Vehari road.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet. The police concerned was also busy in investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Wife Vehari Rescue 1122

