Man allegedly kills daughter to marry woman in neighborhood

A local TV while quoting the police has reported that the suspect had thought his four-year old daughter as an obstacle in his marriage.

SAHIWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) Sahiwal police said a father allegedly killed her four-year old daughter to marry a neighbor, a local private tv reported on Thursday.

Police said they had traced the suspect after investigation.

The suspect, police claimed, wanted to marry a woman in his neighborhood and thought that his daughter was obstacle in his way to marriage. Police said FIR was lodged against the man and investigation has been started. However, the suspect is still at large.