Man allegedly kills his wife over domestic issue

A man allegedly killed his wife, who was a mother of 6 children in Sann town of Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife, who was a mother of 6 children in Sann town of Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect Zulfiqar Jiskani was arrested after the incident.

The police said according to the complaint received from the deceased' brothers, Zulfiqar strangulated their sister to death over some domestic issue.

.

The body was later shifted to the government hospital in Sehwan.

Zulfiqar on his part claimed that his wife had died a natural death.