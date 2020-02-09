Man allegedly kills niece over domestic dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :A Man allegedly killed his niece over domestic dispute at Chak No 19 Sharqi Kacha Khoh on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, a person had domestic dispute within the family and after exchange of hard words, he opened fire. As a result his niece 25 years old Sidra bibi w/o Amjad lost her life.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Rural health centre Kacha Khoh.

Police registered a case and started investigation.