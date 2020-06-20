UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Allegedly Kills Son Over Domestic Dispute

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 03:06 PM

Man allegedly kills son over domestic dispute

Man allegedly killed his son over domestic dispute at Wanvoi pull Hassanpur tehsil Kabirwala on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Man allegedly killed his son over domestic dispute at Wanvoi pull Hassanpur tehsil Kabirwala on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, there was some domestic dispute on which Shoukat and his 33 years old son Abrar started quarrelling.

In a fit of rage, Shoukat killed his son with repeated blour of Sharpe edge knife.

Resultantly, Abrar died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital.

Related Topics

Died Man Kabirwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

49 Rescue officials contract coronavirus: Dr Khate ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Says All Technical Means B ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss giant Novartis halts COVID-19 hydroxychloroq ..

2 minutes ago

Momina Basti terms fiscal budget 2020-21 as masses ..

2 minutes ago

Several New COVID-19 Cases Detected at US Air Base ..

5 minutes ago

France's Macron seeks review of fraud case against ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.