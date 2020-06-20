Man allegedly kills son over domestic dispute

Man allegedly killed his son over domestic dispute at Wanvoi pull Hassanpur tehsil Kabirwala on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Man allegedly killed his son over domestic dispute at Wanvoi pull Hassanpur tehsil Kabirwala on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, there was some domestic dispute on which Shoukat and his 33 years old son Abrar started quarrelling.

In a fit of rage, Shoukat killed his son with repeated blour of Sharpe edge knife.

Resultantly, Abrar died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital.