Man Allegedly Kills Two People For Honour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A person allegedly killed his wife and nephew in the name of honour at Basti Samaywala Chak 5-Faiz.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a person namely Mukhtar resident of Basti Samaywala Chak 5-Faiz Bahawalpur Road had allegedly killed his wife Reehana and nephew Kashif s/o Mustafa.
Bodies shifted to hospital for autopsy. Police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.
APP /sak