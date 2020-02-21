Man allegedly kills two people for honour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A person allegedly killed his wife and nephew in the name of honour at Basti Samaywala Chak 5-Faiz.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a person namely Mukhtar resident of Basti Samaywala Chak 5-Faiz Bahawalpur Road had allegedly killed his wife Reehana and nephew Kashif s/o Mustafa.

Bodies shifted to hospital for autopsy. Police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.

APP /sak