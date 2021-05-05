UrduPoint.com
Man Allegedly Kills Wife

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Man allegedly kills wife

DI KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) ::A man allegedly gunned down his wife here Wednesday due to reasons well known to him, said Yarak police here Wednesday.

According to the first investigation report (FIR) lodged by Ayyub resident of Garah Shahzad with Yarak police station his daughter was married to one Hameedullah s/o Habibullah who allegedly killed his daughter and took away her children along with a motorbike.

Yarak Police registered the case and started searching for the accused.

