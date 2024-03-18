Man allegedly kills wife

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A man allegedly killed his wife, at Chak 167 Battianwala, in limits of Sadar Police Station, on Monday.

According to police sources, the outlaw named Shafique allegedly killed his wife namely Iqra Bibi after hitting her with repeated strikes of a stick.

He also threw her body in fields to conceal the crime. The local people informed police about presence of dead body in the field. The police rushed to site and recovered the corpse. The couple had contracted marriage three years ago.

The police is conducting raids to arrest the alleged outlaw.