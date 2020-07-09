Man allegedly kills wife

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A man allegedly strangled his wife to death, at Qasba Karamdad Qureshi, here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Nawaz, the father of the deceased woman namely Ameer Mai in an application with submitted with Karmadad Police Station maintained that his son in law, identified as Mujahid Hussain son of Ghulam Fareed strangled his daughter to death.

He alleged that outlaw used to torture her off and on. On Thursday, corpse of the his daughter was found, hanging with ceiling fan. He called for strict action against the killer and his companions. SHO Mahmood Khan Leghari rushed to the site and recovered the dead body. Police shifted the dead body in hospital for post mortem. Similarly, the police registered the case and started search for the accused.