Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide By Setting Himself Ablaze Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A person allegedly killed his wife and attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze over a domestic dispute in the Zikariya town area here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a couple had a domestic dispute in which the husband namely Ahmad s/o Yameen injured his wife Banu with bricks first and then cut her throat with a sharp edged weapon in the Razaabad area of Zikariya town.

As a result, Banu w/o Ahmad died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Ahmad put himself on fire by throwing petrol on his body and attempted to commit suicide. He also tried to cut his throat and sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital. The 50 per cent body of the victim burnt and his condition was said to be critical, Rescue sources said.

Police concerned were busy interrogating the incident.

