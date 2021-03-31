UrduPoint.com
Man Allegedly Kills Wife For Honour

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:33 PM

A person allegedly killed his wife over illicit relations at Alipur area here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A person allegedly killed his wife over illicit relations at Alipur area here on Wednesday.

According to details, a citizen namely Khalil-ur-Rehman resident of Bhakar Wala Alipur area had suspicious about illicit relations of his wife with another man.

On the incident day,he killed his wife with repeated blow of hammer and knife.

City police Alipur have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

The body was shifted at THQ hospital Alipur for autopsy.

