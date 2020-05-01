Man allegedly kills wife, injured mother in law over domestic issue

A man allegedly killed his wife and injured mother in law over some domestic issue at 17-M Dunyapur on Friday

LODHRAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife and injured mother in law over some domestic issue at 17-M Dunyapur on Friday.

According to details, a person namely Aurangzeb resident of 17-M village of Dunyapur had domestic issue with his wife Sana bibi.

The mother of Sana went to resolve the issue when Aurangzeb opened fire on them.

As a result, Sana died on the spot while her mother sustained bullet injuries.

The injured woman was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital.

Sadar police have arrested the accused and started legal action against him.

The both women were with fasting.