Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Kids Over Domestic Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A person allegedly killed eight persons including wife and seven children with a hammer over domestic dispute in limits of Sadar police station Ali Pur on Thursday.
According to Rescue officials, a tailor named Sajjad Hussain resident of Mud Wala had a domestic dispute on which he killed his wife and seven children with the hammer.
The deceased were idenfitied as wife 40 Kousar Mai, daughters 8 Ansa Mai, 7 Kinza, 6 Rimsha, 4 Shahnaz, 3 Muhammad Anas, 2 Muhammad Subhan and 6 months old Munaza Mai.
Upon receiving the information, SDPO, SHO and Police teams rushed to the spot.
DPO Syed Hussnain Haider also reached the spot.
Police arrested the accused and launched further investigation.
APP/kmr-sak
1425 hrs
