(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Man allegedly axed his wife to death over domestic issue at Qatalpur area in limits of Srai Sidhu police station premises.

According to details, a person namely Charagh resident of Basti Sonehri Qatalpur area had tie to knot with Sonia Bibi hailing from Marri Sahu six months ago.

The police started investigation.