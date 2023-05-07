UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 07:40 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The cruel husband got angry about giving birth to a baby girl and allegedly killed his wife by opening fire in the tribal area of Rojhan.

According to details, Hakim Ali s/o Haji Bakhtiar resident of the Doli area of Rojhan was annoyed with his wife over giving birth to a daughter and killed her by opening fire and fled away from the crime scene.

Upon receiving the information, Border Military Police (BMP) reached the spot and handed over the body to heirs after a postmortem from THQ Hospital Rojhan Mazari.

Circle incharge BMP, Fahad Mazari, told APP that the cruel husband was very angry with his wife for her refusal to go to her in-laws and for giving birth to a baby girl which he took this step.

A case has been registered against the accused and the culprit would be arrested soon.

