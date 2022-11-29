Man allegedly kills wife, three daughters

Atleast four, including a woman and three minor girls were killed, while another person was injured in their house located in Shamsi Colony, Malir on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Atleast four, including a woman and three minor girls were killed, while another person was injured in their house located in Shamsi Colony, Malir on Tuesday.

According to SSP Korangi, an accused identified as Fawad, who worked as a sales manager in a private company, allegedly killed his wife and two daughters and later he also tried to commit a suicide.

The victims were identified as Huma (wife), daughters Neha, Fatima and Nimra.

The murder weapon had been recovered from the spot of incident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Further investigations were underway.