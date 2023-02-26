UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Three Kids

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Man allegedly kills wife, three kids

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife and another three kids in Gulashan Madinah Colony here Sunday.

According to police sources, local people informed the police about a particular smell from a house.

DSP Ishaaq Sial along with his team raided and arrested the alleged outlaw identified as Saghir Abbas, who allegedly involved in killing his wife Ruqiyya, children Ghaus Fatimi, Anas and Fawad.

The family was recently settled in Lodhran few months ago.

The accused was, reportedly, fond of magic.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man Lodhran Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

35 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

58 minutes ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

1 hour ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.