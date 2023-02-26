Man allegedly kills wife, three kids

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife and another three kids in Gulashan Madinah Colony here Sunday.

According to police sources, local people informed the police about a particular smell from a house.

DSP Ishaaq Sial along with his team raided and arrested the alleged outlaw identified as Saghir Abbas, who allegedly involved in killing his wife Ruqiyya, children Ghaus Fatimi, Anas and Fawad.

The family was recently settled in Lodhran few months ago.

The accused was, reportedly, fond of magic.