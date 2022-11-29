Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in Karachi  

,

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) A man on Tuesday allegedly killed his wife and three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in Karachi’s Malir area.

The police said that the mass murder was done over domestic dispute.

The suspect was identified as Fawad who the police said also tried to commit suicide after taking lives of his wife and children.

The SPP Korangi said that the suspect killed his children and wife over some domestic dispute. He said the suspect got injured during the horrible incident and was shifted to a hospital where his condition is also said critical.

Samra, 10, Fatima, 12 and Neha 16 are the girls who have been found dead in their home. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation into the matter.

The cause of the killings is not yet clear.