UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Three Teenage Daughters By Slitting Their Throats In Karachi

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in Karachi  

The latest reports say that the suspect has been identified as Fawad who, the police say, also tried to commit suicide after taking lives of his wife and children.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) A man on Tuesday allegedly killed his wife and three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in Karachi’s Malir area.

The police said that the mass murder was done over domestic dispute.

The suspect was identified as Fawad who the police said also tried to commit suicide after taking lives of his wife and children.

The SPP Korangi said that the suspect killed his children and wife over some domestic dispute. He said the suspect got injured during the horrible incident and was shifted to a hospital where his condition is also said critical.

Samra, 10, Fatima, 12 and Neha 16 are the girls who have been found dead in their home. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation into the matter.

The cause of the killings is not yet clear.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Suicide Wife Man Korangi Malir

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

33 minutes ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

3 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

4 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.