Man allegedly kills younger brother

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Elder brother allegedly killed his younger brother by slitting his throat in Mehdi Pur near Al-Quresh phase II here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that a minor was injured in the Mehdi Pur area.

The rescue team rushed to the spot where eyewitnesses said that the elder brother who is mentally challenged had killed his younger brother, 8-year-old Fahad son of Abdul Sattar, with a sharp edge knife.

Police concerned also reached the spot and arrested the killer.

The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital for autopsy.