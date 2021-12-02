Man allegedly kills younger brother over land dispute

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his younger brother in a land dispute within the Jampur police station on Wednesday.

According to details, a land dispute was going on between the two brothers on which the elder brother Muhammad Shahid opened fire and killed the younger brother Zahid Hussain and fled the scene.

Jaampur police reached on the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against the accused.

DSP circle Jaampur Hafiz Ghulam Fareed told APP that as per the initial report, there was a dispute between them over the distribution of property.

He said that teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.