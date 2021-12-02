UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Man allegedly kills younger brother over land dispute

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his younger brother in a land dispute within the Jampur police station on Wednesday.

According to details, a land dispute was going on between the two brothers on which the elder brother Muhammad Shahid opened fire and killed the younger brother Zahid Hussain and fled the scene.

Jaampur police reached on the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against the accused.

DSP circle Jaampur Hafiz Ghulam Fareed told APP that as per the initial report, there was a dispute between them over the distribution of property.

He said that teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Man Circle Jampur

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.