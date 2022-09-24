(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Man allegedly killed his wife and set her body ablaze over domestic dispute at Chak 45/10R here Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, there was domestic dispute between a couple on which outlaw namely Ashraf resident of Chak 45/10R allegedly killed his wife Shazia and then set the body on fire.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Civil hospital.

Police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.