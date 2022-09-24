UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Sets Wife's Body Ablaze After Killing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Man allegedly sets wife's body ablaze after killing

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Man allegedly killed his wife and set her body ablaze over domestic dispute at Chak 45/10R here Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, there was domestic dispute between a couple on which outlaw namely Ashraf resident of Chak 45/10R allegedly killed his wife Shazia and then set the body on fire.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Civil hospital.

Police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Wife Man

Recent Stories

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

1 hour ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

2 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

4 hours ago
 White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.