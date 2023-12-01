Open Menu

Man Allegedly Shoots Wife To Death In Hassanabdal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Man allegedly shoots wife to death in Hassanabdal

A man reportedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Kotli village, within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station, on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A man reportedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Kotli village, within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station, on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as 21-year-old Rimsha, had sought refuge at her parent's house after a heated argument with her husband, Muhammad Adnan.

Having left her husband's home three months ago, Rimsha refused to return with Adnan when he visited her parents' house on Friday afternoon.

The situation escalated into a heated exchange of words between the couple. In a fit of rage, Adnan allegedly shot Rimsha, leading to her immediate death.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and transferred the dead body to the Tehsil headquarters hospital for a postmortem.

Further investigation was underway, and the authorities are actively searching for the accused husband.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Dead Police Exchange Police Station Wife Man Kotli

Recent Stories

Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

3 minutes ago
 APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu stu ..

APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu student

3 minutes ago
 Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Dado ..

2 minutes ago
 Man sentences 7 years imprisonment for attempted m ..

Man sentences 7 years imprisonment for attempted murder

2 minutes ago
 Hosts Germany look to legacy of 2006 'fairytale' a ..

Hosts Germany look to legacy of 2006 'fairytale' at Euro 2024

3 minutes ago
Islooites breath moderate air after light drizzle ..

Islooites breath moderate air after light drizzle subsides months ambient pollut ..

2 minutes ago
 Nadal set for Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal set for Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

2 minutes ago
 Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

24 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exh ..

Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cul ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cultural ties: Jamal Shah

26 minutes ago
 Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resili ..

Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resilience, advancing climate initia ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan