Man allegedly shoots wife to death in Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A man reportedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Kotli village, within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station, on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as 21-year-old Rimsha, had sought refuge at her parent's house after a heated argument with her husband, Muhammad Adnan.

Having left her husband's home three months ago, Rimsha refused to return with Adnan when he visited her parents' house on Friday afternoon.

The situation escalated into a heated exchange of words between the couple. In a fit of rage, Adnan allegedly shot Rimsha, leading to her immediate death.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and transferred the dead body to the Tehsil headquarters hospital for a postmortem.

Further investigation was underway, and the authorities are actively searching for the accused husband.

