MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws near Bodla Town, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person was identified as Asif (35) son of Aashique, resident of Bodla Town.

Police rushed to the site and started an investigation into the matter.