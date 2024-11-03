Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Wife, In-laws
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead by his wife and in-laws over a domestic dispute in Model Town police limits on Sunday.
According to police sources, Muhammad Hassan of Chak 172/WB of district Vehari reported to police that his brother, Farman Ali, had married Zeenat Parveen d/o Mehr Din about nine years ago.
He informed police that the couple had two children and the woman had some misunderstandings with her husband and went to her parents' house a few months ago. She submitted an application with court seeking divorce from her husband.
The complaint alleged that the family of Zeenat Parveen asked them to visit their home to settle the issue. When the complainant along with his brother Farman Ali and nephew Muhammad Waqas reached their home, they shot Farhan Ali dead and escaped.
Police have registered a case against four people including Zeenat Parveen, Javed, Mudasir and Barkat.
