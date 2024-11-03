Open Menu

Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Wife, In-laws

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Man allegedly shot dead by wife, in-laws

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A man was allegedly shot dead by his wife and in-laws over a domestic dispute in Model Town police limits on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Hassan of Chak 172/WB of district Vehari reported to police that his brother, Farman Ali, had married Zeenat Parveen d/o Mehr Din about nine years ago.

He informed police that the couple had two children and the woman had some misunderstandings with her husband and went to her parents' house a few months ago. She submitted an application with court seeking divorce from her husband.

The complaint alleged that the family of Zeenat Parveen asked them to visit their home to settle the issue. When the complainant along with his brother Farman Ali and nephew Muhammad Waqas reached their home, they shot Farhan Ali dead and escaped.

Police have registered a case against four people including Zeenat Parveen, Javed, Mudasir and Barkat.

Related Topics

Dead Police Married Visit Divorce Wife Man Vehari Women Sunday Family From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

8 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

18 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

18 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

18 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

18 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

18 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

18 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

18 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

18 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

18 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan