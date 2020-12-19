Man allegedly shot dead over old enmity

A man was allegedly shot dead by armed outlaws over an old enmity here at Pull Kharkanwali Mouza Jhok Bhutta in premises of Khangarh police station on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was allegedly shot dead by armed outlaws over an old enmity here at Pull Kharkanwali Mouza Jhok Bhutta in premises of Khangarh police station on Saturday.

According to police sources, Mustafa, resident of Mouza Jhok Bhutta, was going to his work place when Ibraheem alongwith his three unidentified armed outlaws attacked him. They tortured him and later, shot him injured firing five bullets at his body. The criminals managed to escape from the scene. The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Hospital Muzaffargarh where he succumbed to injuries.

Police concerned reached the spot and handed over the body to the heirs after conducting autopsy of the body.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mushtaq who was the elder brother of deceased Mustafa had been killed a few year back by the elder brother of Ibraheem namely Ismail Qureshi over a dispute. The deceased Mustafa fought the case in the court and killer Ismail Qureshi has been convicted with death penalty by the session court.

In the last statement before death, deceased Mustafa said that Ibraheem threaten him time and again that he would kill him because of pursuing the murder case in which his elder brother has been awarded death penalty.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.