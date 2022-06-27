UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Stabbed His Mother

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 01:40 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A young man allegedly stabbed his mother with a knife in Baba Fareed Plaza area in the limits of Sakhi Pir police station here on Sunday.

The police informed that the suspect Ali Ashraf was under the influence of drugs when he stabbed his mother Shabana Ashraf allegedly with the intent of killing her.

The injured woman was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. The suspect, meanwhile, was manhandled by the neighbours who later handed him over to the police.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged till the filing of this report.

