Open Menu

Man Allegedly Strangled Himself To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Man allegedly strangled himself to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A man allegedly strangled himself to death at a mechanical workshop, near Fazal Cloth Mill, Jhang road here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the Rescue 1122 received a call about the mishap.

When the team reached to the site, they found the dead body. The man was identified as Syed Raza Shah son of Sabir Shah.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as Sub Inspector Punjab Police Ghulam Asghar is investigating the incident. However, Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Road Man Jhang Muzaffargarh SITE Rescue 1122 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

3 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

4 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

7 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

15 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

15 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

15 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

16 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan