MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A man allegedly strangled himself to death at a mechanical workshop, near Fazal Cloth Mill, Jhang road here Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the Rescue 1122 received a call about the mishap.

When the team reached to the site, they found the dead body. The man was identified as Syed Raza Shah son of Sabir Shah.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as Sub Inspector Punjab Police Ghulam Asghar is investigating the incident. However, Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.