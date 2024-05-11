Man Allegedly Strangled Himself To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) A man allegedly strangled himself to death at a mechanical workshop, near Fazal Cloth Mill, Jhang road here Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, the Rescue 1122 received a call about the mishap.
When the team reached to the site, they found the dead body. The man was identified as Syed Raza Shah son of Sabir Shah.
The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as Sub Inspector Punjab Police Ghulam Asghar is investigating the incident. However, Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam pledges swift development for Gilgit-Baltistan4 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against tandoors, restaurants continue24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers condolences to Afghanistan following devastating flash floods24 minutes ago
-
Civil defence training continues34 minutes ago
-
Police net three POs34 minutes ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries44 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Majeed Amjad observed44 minutes ago
-
Air pollution causes by marble, bricks kiln factories irked residents of Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Mock exercise held at river Chenab to deal with possible flood2 hours ago
-
38 power pilferers caught2 hours ago
-
Three petrol agencies sealed2 hours ago