Man Allegedly Throttled Elder Brother To Death

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:05 PM

A man allegedly throttled his elder brother to death in an incident in the Aamil colony area in the limits of Market police station here Monday

According to the police, the suspect Abdul Ghani allegedly squeezed his brother Muhammad Ali's neck to death due to a personal dispute at their residence.

The police later arrested the suspect and the incident's FIR was also being lodged.

In a separate incident, 40 years old Farzana Nadeem Samo was electrocuted to death at her residence in Qasimabad.

She was brought to Liaquat University Hospital in unconscious condition but the doctors declared her dead.

A two-year old child Aneesa Lakho, fell in an underground water tank at her residence in Baldia colony and was pulled out dead before being shifted to the LUH.

A man in his 60s was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle on the Autobahn road and died. His dead body was shifted from the LUH to the Edhi morgue.

The elderly person could not be identified till the filing of this report.

