UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Along With Woman, Infant Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 05:24 PM

Man along with woman, infant killed in road mishap

A man along with a woman and her infant on Saturday killed when a passenger pickup fell into deep gorge in the jurisdiction of Timergara Police Station, police said

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) A man along with a woman and her infant on Saturday killed when a passenger pickup fell into deep gorge in the jurisdiction of Timergara Police Station, police said.

The driver of the passenger van lost his control while negotiating a sharp turn near Sayarpanu Dara area and fell into deep gorge.

As a result, three passengers including a man along with a woman and her fifteen-month infant died on the spot. They were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Shafeea and baby Dua, respectively.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to District Headquartes Hospital and handed over to their families after completing medico legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Died Man Van Timergara Women

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's name on ECL: LHC hands over hand ov ..

6 minutes ago

WAPDA, Army won gold medals in National Games Voll ..

33 seconds ago

Army wins Men, Women Basketball golds in 33rd Nati ..

34 seconds ago

Naat competition held at RAC

36 seconds ago

Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 to explore ‘Po ..

25 minutes ago

Bahria University confers degrees to 712 students ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.