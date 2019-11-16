Man along with woman, infant killed in road mishap

A man along with a woman and her infant on Saturday killed when a passenger pickup fell into deep gorge in the jurisdiction of Timergara Police Station, police said

The driver of the passenger van lost his control while negotiating a sharp turn near Sayarpanu Dara area and fell into deep gorge.

As a result, three passengers including a man along with a woman and her fifteen-month infant died on the spot. They were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Shafeea and baby Dua, respectively.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to District Headquartes Hospital and handed over to their families after completing medico legal formalities.