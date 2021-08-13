Man Alongwith Two Sons Shot Dead In Karak
Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A man and his two sons were killed when their rivals fired at their car in Zeriwala area of tehsil Takht Nusrati in district Karak on Friday.
A Police spokesman said that a man alongwith his two sons were on the way to home when their rivals intercepted their car in Zeriwala and started firing at them.
As a result,the man and both his sons were killed on the spot.
Police shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital for post-mortem and started investigations.
Further probe was underway.