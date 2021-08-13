UrduPoint.com

Man Alongwith Two Sons Shot Dead In Karak

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Man alongwith two sons shot dead in Karak

A man and his two sons were killed when their rivals fired at their car in Zeriwala area of tehsil Takht Nusrati in district Karak on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A man and his two sons were killed when their rivals fired at their car in Zeriwala area of tehsil Takht Nusrati in district Karak on Friday.

A Police spokesman said that a man alongwith his two sons were on the way to home when their rivals intercepted their car in Zeriwala and started firing at them.

As a result,the man and both his sons were killed on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital for post-mortem and started investigations.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police Car Man Karak

Recent Stories

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infectio ..

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infections

6 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

2 minutes ago
 Gibbs name Pakistan among favourites to win T20 WC ..

Gibbs name Pakistan among favourites to win T20 WC

2 minutes ago
 Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in ..

Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in July 2021

8 minutes ago
 Discovery group threatens legal action over Polish ..

Discovery group threatens legal action over Polish media law

8 minutes ago
 'Azadi Cycle Race' at Galyat on Saturday

'Azadi Cycle Race' at Galyat on Saturday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.