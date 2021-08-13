Man alongwith two sons shot dead in Karak

A man and his two sons were killed when their rivals fired at their car in Zeriwala area of tehsil Takht Nusrati in district Karak on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A man and his two sons were killed when their rivals fired at their car in Zeriwala area of tehsil Takht Nusrati in district Karak on Friday.

A Police spokesman said that a man alongwith his two sons were on the way to home when their rivals intercepted their car in Zeriwala and started firing at them.

As a result,the man and both his sons were killed on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital for post-mortem and started investigations.

Further probe was underway.