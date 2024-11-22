Man and his daughter killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A man and his teenage daughter were killed in a road accident here at Ajnala road near railway station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Asjad Muneer Tabasum (50) r/o Chak no.16-NB along with his daughter Almas was travelling to Bhulwal on his motorcycle when all of sudden a speeding coaster crushed them on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.