Man And His Daughter Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A man and his teenage daughter were killed in a road accident here at Ajnala road near railway station on Friday.
Police spokesperson said that Asjad Muneer Tabasum (50) r/o Chak no.16-NB along with his daughter Almas was travelling to Bhulwal on his motorcycle when all of sudden a speeding coaster crushed them on the spot.
Further investigation was underway.
