Man And Woman Shot Dead For Illicit Relationship

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:27 PM

A man killed his wife and her alleged paramour in the name of illicit relationship in Kausar Fetehkhel area here on Wednesday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife and her alleged paramour in the name of illicit relationship in Kausar Fetehkhel area here on Wednesday.

Mudaan police said the accused; Khursheed Zaman killed his wife and another man for having alleged illicit relations.

The accused escaped the scene after committing the double murder. Bodies of the deceased were shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem.

Mundaan police have started search for the accused after registering a case on complaint of brother of the accused, Sakhi Zaman.

More Stories From Pakistan

