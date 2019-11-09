Man Appointed In BPS-1 Reaches Grade-18
An employee at Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Sultan Ali, originally appointed in BPS-1, has been promoted to Grade-18, and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has issued a notification in this regard
Principal Prof Alfareed Zafar has congratulated Sultan Ali on getting BPS-18 and expressed his best wishes for him.
Sultan Ali started his service in BPS-1 and was serving in Grade-17 since June 8, 2000. Now the Punjab government awarded him Grade-18 on time scale promotion.
Sultan Ali will be retiring on May 4, 2020 after completing his age period and 37 years of service.