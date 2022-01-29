UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested, 100 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Man arrested, 100 bottles of liquor recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers, on Saturday conducted a raid and arrested a bootlegger and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers, on Saturday conducted a raid and arrested a bootlegger and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession.

According to police spokesman, the Wah Cantt police arrested Shoukat and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahhab appreciated performance of police team and directed to continue operation against the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Appealed t ..

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Appealed to Hague Tribunal

2 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Says Will Serve No More Than 2 Te ..

Kazakh President Says Will Serve No More Than 2 Terms as Provided by Constitutio ..

4 minutes ago
 PHA in process of renovating green belts, squares

PHA in process of renovating green belts, squares

4 minutes ago
 122 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalaba ..

122 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Families of miners killed in 2010 compensated; com ..

Families of miners killed in 2010 compensated; compensation of land-slide affect ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>