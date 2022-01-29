Man arrested, 100 bottles of liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers, on Saturday conducted a raid and arrested a bootlegger and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession.

According to police spokesman, the Wah Cantt police arrested Shoukat and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahhab appreciated performance of police team and directed to continue operation against the lawbreakers.