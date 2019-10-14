Man arrested

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Madina Town police arrested a man for illegally constructed shops in a private housing scheme 'Model city' near chak no 208-RB without seeking map approval from Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.

According to Enforcement Inspector Irshad Ahmed, during interrogation the accused Ghulam Sarwar failed to produce permission letter and approved map for construction of shops in Model City on which legal action has been initiated against him.