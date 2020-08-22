Man arrested after 3 years for killing father-in-law

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The police of Swabi on Saturday arrested a man from Islamabad who had killed his father-in-law in 2017 in Sadry Jadeed area of the district.

SHO Swabi, Farooq Khan said the arrest was part of ongoing police crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders following directives of DPO Swabi, Imran Shahid.

SHO Swabi said the accused had shot dead his father in law, named Haider Khan during a verbal brawl in year 2017, after divorcing the latter's daughter.

Since then the accused was at large.

Following DPO's directive, a new police team under the headship of DSO Swabi, Noorul Amin and SHO Farooq Khan started searching for clues of location of the accused by using modern techniques and traced him near Islamabad.

The police team raided a house in Tarnol area and arrested the accused named Abdullah, resident of Sadry Jadeed, Swabi. A case under section 302 etc. was registered against him.

Further interrogation was kicked off.