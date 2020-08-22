UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested After 3 Years For Killing Father-in-law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:21 PM

Man arrested after 3 years for killing father-in-law

The police of Swabi on Saturday arrested a man from Islamabad who had killed his father-in-law in 2017 in Sadry Jadeed area of the distric

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The police of Swabi on Saturday arrested a man from Islamabad who had killed his father-in-law in 2017 in Sadry Jadeed area of the district.

SHO Swabi, Farooq Khan said the arrest was part of ongoing police crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders following directives of DPO Swabi, Imran Shahid.

SHO Swabi said the accused had shot dead his father in law, named Haider Khan during a verbal brawl in year 2017, after divorcing the latter's daughter.

Since then the accused was at large.

Following DPO's directive, a new police team under the headship of DSO Swabi, Noorul Amin and SHO Farooq Khan started searching for clues of location of the accused by using modern techniques and traced him near Islamabad.

The police team raided a house in Tarnol area and arrested the accused named Abdullah, resident of Sadry Jadeed, Swabi. A case under section 302 etc. was registered against him.

Further interrogation was kicked off.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Police Man Swabi Criminals 2017 From

Recent Stories

Plane With Navalny on Board Lands in Berlin - Flig ..

3 minutes ago

President XI says CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-C ..

9 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat seeks fans’ opions on Dilgai

14 minutes ago

Administrative action failed, food prices be reduc ..

17 minutes ago

Rana Sana Ullah granted exemption from appearance ..

33 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by Almost ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.