Man Arrested After DPO Takes Notice
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Ali Pur police arrested one of the two accused involved in torturing a poor handcart vendor on Tuesday after District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar took notice of the incident
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Ali Pur police arrested one of the two accused involved in torturing a poor handcart vendor on Tuesday after District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar took notice of the incident.
Police spokesman said that after getting orders from DPO, DSP Ali Pur Chaudhry Fayyaz Ul Haq called the torture victim Azhar to his office and consoled him with promise to bring the culprits to justice.
Police spokesman said that police were conducting raids to arrest the second accused.
Azhar thanked police for swift response and expressed satisfaction over the action taken so far.
