Man arrested after killing citizen over minor dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested accused for killing a citizen over a petty dispute in the Pirwadhai area here Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the accused, identified as Abdul Malik, had attacked and fatally injured a man named Jamil with a knife a few days ago. Police confirmed that Jamil was stabbed to death.

Pirwadhai Police traced and held the accused using all available resources, including human intelligence.

SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, said that Abdul Malik would be presented in court with strong evidence against him.

He assured that the accused would be dealt with according to the law.

SP Raja also emphasized that protecting the lives and property of citizens top priority of police.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police in another case have arrested two suspects involved in the attempted murder case.

The suspects, Mujeeb and Asrar, along with their accomplices, had injured citizen Imran with firing and stabbing over petty dispute. The weapon used in the incident was also recovered from their possession. A case was registered with Pirwadhai police station a few days ago, spokesman added.