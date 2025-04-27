Man Arrested After Killing Citizen Over Minor Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested accused for killing a citizen over a petty dispute in the Pirwadhai area here Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, the accused, identified as Abdul Malik, had attacked and fatally injured a man named Jamil with a knife a few days ago. Police confirmed that Jamil was stabbed to death.
Pirwadhai Police traced and held the accused using all available resources, including human intelligence.
SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, said that Abdul Malik would be presented in court with strong evidence against him.
He assured that the accused would be dealt with according to the law.
SP Raja also emphasized that protecting the lives and property of citizens top priority of police.
Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police in another case have arrested two suspects involved in the attempted murder case.
The suspects, Mujeeb and Asrar, along with their accomplices, had injured citizen Imran with firing and stabbing over petty dispute. The weapon used in the incident was also recovered from their possession. A case was registered with Pirwadhai police station a few days ago, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested after killing citizen over minor dispute1 minute ago
-
Two members bike lifter gang held, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered1 minute ago
-
Solidarity rally held in Pasrur for Pakistan Army11 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures for churches11 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends 15th relief consignment to Gaza, 26th for war-torn Middle East11 minutes ago
-
FunLand sealed after girl’s death; committee formed for inquiry11 minutes ago
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle 720 kg drugs abroad11 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation meets with Secretary General MWL11 minutes ago
-
PML-N holds rally in solidarity with Pakistan Army11 minutes ago
-
Cultural Fusion 2025 celebrated at GAUS11 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil infiltration attempt, killed 54 Khawarij terrorists: ISPR21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China can collaborate on feature, animation films: Azma21 minutes ago