UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested After RMS Identifies PO In Tenancy Agreement

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Man arrested after RMS identifies PO in tenancy agreement

A man who appeared before Multan police to submit a tenancy agreement was arrested on Friday after police's Record Management System (RMS) identified him as a proclaimed offender

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A man who appeared before Multan police to submit a tenancy agreement was arrested on Friday after police's Record Management System (RMS) identified him as a proclaimed offender.

Police spokesman said that a tenant Sajid Hassan s/o Hassan Bakhsh came to Multan Sadar police station to submit tenancy agreement, a condition that must be met for hiring a house on rent.

However, after registration of the tenancy agreement, the RMS and modern softwares put the fact before police that the man was a proclaimed offender in a case registered with Muzaffargarh city police station.

The spokesman said that the accused was arrested immediately after Muzaffargarh police confirmed him as a proclaimed offender.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Rent Man Muzaffargarh Agreement

Recent Stories

Governor urges students to contribute towards floo ..

Governor urges students to contribute towards flood relief

2 minutes ago
 Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, Fr ..

Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, France Monitoring Vote on Joinin ..

2 minutes ago
 Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, ..

Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, Limit Nuclear Cooperation - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

4 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Providing relief to farmers first priority of govt ..

Providing relief to farmers first priority of govt: Sindh Info Minister

2 minutes ago
 Effective, strong infrastructure guaranteed for de ..

Effective, strong infrastructure guaranteed for developed Balochistan: Akbar Bal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.