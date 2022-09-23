Man arrested after RMS identifies PO in tenancy agreement

A man who appeared before Multan police to submit a tenancy agreement was arrested on Friday after police's Record Management System (RMS) identified him as a proclaimed offender

Police spokesman said that a tenant Sajid Hassan s/o Hassan Bakhsh came to Multan Sadar police station to submit tenancy agreement, a condition that must be met for hiring a house on rent.

However, after registration of the tenancy agreement, the RMS and modern softwares put the fact before police that the man was a proclaimed offender in a case registered with Muzaffargarh city police station.

The spokesman said that the accused was arrested immediately after Muzaffargarh police confirmed him as a proclaimed offender.