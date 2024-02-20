Man arrested after stabbing wife to death

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested man after stabbing wife to death over domestic dispute here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Gujjar Khan police held the accused Amjad who killed his wife Allah Rakhi and fled away after committing the crime.

The case of the incident was registered in Gujjar Khan police station on the complaint of the victim's son.

SP Saddar Nabil Khokar said that the accused will be challaned and will be punished.

The arrest of such accused involved in heinous crimes that is so important to provide justice, he added.