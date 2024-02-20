Open Menu

Man Arrested After Stabbing Wife To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Man arrested after stabbing wife to death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested man after stabbing wife to death over domestic dispute here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Gujjar Khan police held the accused Amjad who killed his wife Allah Rakhi and fled away after committing the crime.

The case of the incident was registered in Gujjar Khan police station on the complaint of the victim's son.

SP Saddar Nabil Khokar said that the accused will be challaned and will be punished.

The arrest of such accused involved in heinous crimes that is so important to provide justice, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Man Saddar

Recent Stories

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, ..

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families

1 hour ago
 vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the Al ..

Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

1 hour ago
 realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with ..

Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..

1 hour ago
 Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be o ..

Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

2 hours ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

4 hours ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan